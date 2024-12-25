Father and son arrested over murder in Madampe

Father and son arrested over murder in Madampe

December 25, 2024   01:51 pm

Two individuals wanted in connection with a murder were apprehended in the Dematapitiya area of Madampe last evening (24).

The arrests pertain to the alleged murder of a 42-year-old man, who was reportedly beaten to death following an argument that escalated out of control in the Dematapitiya area within the jurisdiction of the Madampe Police Division on December 22.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Kakkapalliya in Manakkulama, and the Madampe Police had launched an investigation into his death.

Accordingly, during the course of the investigation, two suspects linked to the crime were taken into custody.

According to the police, the suspects are a father and son, aged 53 and 28 respectively, who reside in the Karavitagaraya area.

Madampe Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)