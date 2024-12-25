Father and son arrested over murder in Madampe

Two individuals wanted in connection with a murder were apprehended in the Dematapitiya area of Madampe last evening (24).

The arrests pertain to the alleged murder of a 42-year-old man, who was reportedly beaten to death following an argument that escalated out of control in the Dematapitiya area within the jurisdiction of the Madampe Police Division on December 22.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Kakkapalliya in Manakkulama, and the Madampe Police had launched an investigation into his death.

Accordingly, during the course of the investigation, two suspects linked to the crime were taken into custody.

According to the police, the suspects are a father and son, aged 53 and 28 respectively, who reside in the Karavitagaraya area.

Madampe Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.