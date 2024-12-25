Police take action against over 8,700 traffic law violators in 24 hrs

Police take action against over 8,700 traffic law violators in 24 hrs

December 25, 2024   02:25 pm

Sri Lanka Police says legal action has been taken against a total of 8,747 motorists for violating traffic laws, including 251 individuals driving under the influence of liquor, during the last 24 hours.

In accordance with instructions from the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), the special island-wide traffic operation aimed at reducing road accidents will continue throughout the festive season.

Police Spokesman SSP Buddika Manathunga said that no fatal accidents have occurred in the island within the last 24 hours.

Sri Lanka Police urges the public to drive safely, refrain from alcohol consumption, and adhere to traffic laws to protect safe guard lives.

