SLCERT warns of increased online scams during festive season

SLCERT warns of increased online scams during festive season

December 25, 2024   07:06 pm

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has reported a sharp rise in online scams during the festive season.

Chief Information Security Officer, Nirosh Ananda, stated that there have been complaints about scammers making phone calls to consumers, claiming they have won prizes. Additionally, complaints have also been received regarding various irregularities carried out using AI technology.

He urged the public to be particularly vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from such fraudulent calls and incidents.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Sri Lanka and India to sign MoU for Rs. 2,371 mln development projects in East (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Archdiocese urges devotees to attend Christmas masses with confidence amid heightened security (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Circular issued on 2024 bonus payments for state sector employees (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

Discussion on Sri Lanka's framework for combating money laundering, terrorism financing (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)

Sri Lankans provided free medical care onboard visiting Chinese hospital ship 'Peace Ark' (English)