SLCERT warns of increased online scams during festive season

The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) has reported a sharp rise in online scams during the festive season.

Chief Information Security Officer, Nirosh Ananda, stated that there have been complaints about scammers making phone calls to consumers, claiming they have won prizes. Additionally, complaints have also been received regarding various irregularities carried out using AI technology.

He urged the public to be particularly vigilant and take precautions to protect themselves from such fraudulent calls and incidents.