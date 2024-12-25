Gang responsible for over 24 robberies busted while hiding in Kandy

A group of suspects who broke into more than 21 houses and jewellery shops in various parts of the island and stole valuables and property including cash, gold items, mobile phones, etc. worth millions of rupees have been arrested by the Galaha Police in Kandy.

The suspects have been identified as residents of the Jaffna area, aged 19, 21, 22, 23 and 26.

It has been revealed that this group had been involved in breaking into houses, temples and jewellery shops in Jaffna, Vavuniya, Kayts, Mamandu, Gampola, Galaha, Nuwara-Eliya, Kandapola and Matale areas and committing these robberies over a period of 4 years.

Police say that information has been reported thus far regarding a total of 24 thefts committed by the suspects.

Galaha Police said that there are 9 pending arrest warrants issued against these suspects from the Jaffna jurisdiction alone.

According to warrants issued by the courts, the suspects have been reported to have gone to various areas from time to time, rented a house and committed these thefts from that location.

They have already spent most of the stolen money and only a few stolen gold ornaments have been recovered at a pawn shop in the Jaffna area.

The arrested suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court.