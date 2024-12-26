The implementation of the Police Department’s annual transfer orders for 2025 has been suspended for six months.

The relevant order has been issued by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya, on December 24.

Accordingly, the transfer orders, originally scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025, have now been extended to June 30, 2025.

The Acting IGP has further stated that if any officers require the annual transfer orders to be implemented earlier due to urgent circumstances, a report must be submitted by the Senior Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) in charge of the respective province and forwarded to DIG Human Resource Management and International Relation Range.

However, Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya has informed that this order will not interfere with the implementation of the 2025 annual transfer orders issued according to duty requirements.