Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice

December 26, 2024   12:27 pm

Sri Lanka Customs says that the clearance of imported rice which had been briefly halted will resume starting today (26).

Customs Media Spokesman, Additional Director General Sivali Arukgoda, stated that businessmen that imported rice into the country will now be able to clear their shipments from this morning.

To address the rice shortage in the country, the government granted permission for private-sector rice importers to import rice between December 4 and 20, during which 67,000 metric tons of rice were imported.

Following a recent Cabinet meeting, the deadline for rice imports was extended until January 10, 2025, with the relevant Gazette notification issued on December 24.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Customs stated that the clearance of imported rice will resume today.

Additionally, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Namal Karunaratne, mentioned that the first shipment of 780 metric tons of rice, imported by the government through the Sri Lanka State Trading Corporation, was expected to arrive at the Colombo Port yesterday (25).

The Deputy Minister further assured that the rice stock would be distributed to the market immediately.

