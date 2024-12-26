Deputy Minister claims some police officers paid salaries by underworld figures

Deputy Minister of Public Security, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala, alleges that some police officers are receiving regular payments from underworld and drug trafficking activities.

Speaking during Ada Derana’s current affairs program “Big Focus”, he emphasized that certain measures taken to eradicate the underworld activities and drug trafficking cannot be disclosed to the media.

“There are police officers who receive their salaries from the underworld and drug trafficking activities. Following intelligence reports, we had to transfer almost the entire police force in Ruwanwella. Not only that but also in Avissawella. These individuals are a network. The underworld’s money is flowing into the hands of the police,” he added.

Deputy Minister Watagala also noted that discussions had been held with the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the issue and revealed that the current leader of the underworld is operating in Mathugama.

“We see this as a serious problem. It is difficult to disclose all the measures we have taken through the media. Some decisions have been made at the ministerial level regarding drugs and the underworld activities,” he said.

The Deputy Minister further mentioned that the implementation of these measures has been entrusted to a team led by the police chief.

Furthermore, he urged all police officers to honour their duty to the public and respect their mandate.

“Yesterday and the day before, underworld incidents surfaced again. There is also narrow, opportunistic politics involved in this,” Deputy Minister Watagala claimed.