Body found inside burned vehicle in Habarana

December 26, 2024   02:35 pm

A body has been discovered inside a double cab that was on fire in the Habarana area.

The vehicle had caught fire last night (25) in the 13th Mile Post area on Minneriya Road in Habarana, and the Polonnaruwa Fire Brigade had later extinguished the flames 

Upon further investigation, police had discovered a body inside the vehicle.

It is suspected that the deceased is the owner of the vehicle, while the body was found in the back seat.

The owner of the vehicle is a resident of the Dekatana area, and the Minneriya Police have launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was a homicide or suicide.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 50-year-old man was reportedly stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Wadulla Waththa area of Grandpass.

Police stated that the murder was carried out as a result of a dispute with a local resident.

The suspect has fled the scene, and the Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspect.

