Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister who governed the South Asian country for two terms and liberalised its economy in an earlier stint as finance minister, has died, local media reported on Thursday. He was 92.

Singh, an economist-turned-politician who also served as the governor of the central bank, was ailing and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, local media reported late on Thursday.

Singh was admitted to the emergency ward of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 8 pm. The veteran Congress leader retired from the Rajya Sabha in April after 33-year-long stint in the Upper House.

Dr Manmohan Singh served as prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024.

Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda have reached the hospital.

The two-time Indian prime minister and noted economist ushered in the landmark reforms of 1991 during his stint as the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government.

Singh was chosen to lead the United Progressive Alliance government in 2004 after the coalition romped home to a victory against the incumbent BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government. He signed the landmark civil nuclear deal with the United States in July 2005.

Singh returned for a second term which was marked by increasing coalition pressures and corruption charges against his government.

The Cambridge alumus returned to India and went on to present the 1991 Union budget that ushered in liberalisation and globalisation under the weight of IMF’s bailout conditions. Quoting Victor Hugo, Singh said: “No power on Earth can stop an idea whose time has come.”

A man of humility and intellect, Dr. Singh was a respected figure both in India and globally. Under his leadership, India saw consistent economic growth, reducing poverty and strengthening the country’s position on the world stage.

His government was also known for implementing crucial legislation in areas such as education, food security, and information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of former PM Manmohan Singh.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote: “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

