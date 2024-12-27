Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs to begin today

Oral public consultations on electricity tariffs to begin today

December 27, 2024   08:43 am

The oral sessions for gathering public opinions on the proposed electricity tariff revision will commence today (27).

The first session will take place today in the Central Province at the District Secretariat in Kandy.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted its electricity tariff revision proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL), stating that the existing tariffs will remain unchanged for the next six months and that no tariff revisions will be made.

Meanwhile, presenting a counter-proposal regarding the matter, the PUCSL has highlighted that the electricity tariff can be reduced by a range of 10% - 20%.

Accordingly, the PUCSL called for public opinions on the matter in writing starting from December 17, while the oral sessions are scheduled to commence from today until January 10.

The PUSL stated that the public can register their participation by calling PUSL’s telephone number at 0772 943 193 to share their views on the tariff revision.

The Director of Corporate Communications at the PUCSL Jayanath Herath, stated that a final report pertaining to the tariff revision will be submitted on January 17 after considering both the written and oral feedback.

