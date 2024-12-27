Police Sergeant killed in road accident near Galoya checkpoint

Police Sergeant killed in road accident near Galoya checkpoint

December 27, 2024   10:01 am

A tipper truck that was being driven on the road collided with a police officer on duty after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The police officer was dragged forward with the tipper truck and had also collided against a lorry and a car, sustaining serious injuries. 

Accordingly, the police officer has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Habarana Hospital.

The fatal accident occurred last night (26) near the Galoya Police checkpoint on the Habarana-Trincomalee Road in the Habarana Police Division.

The accident took place while the police officers were on duty, conducting vehicle inspections at the checkpoint.

In addition to the deceased officer, another police officer, a woman who was in the car, and a 4-month-old baby were injured in the accident.

The driver of the lorry was admitted to Habarana Hospital and later transferred to Dambulla Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased officer, a 56-year-old Police Sergeant attached to the Habarana Police Station, was a resident of the Bathiyagama area in Kantale and was on duty at the Galoya police checkpoint.

The body is currently placed in the Polonnaruwa Hospital morgue for the post-mortem examination  

The driver of the tipper truck involved in the accident has been arrested and Athimale Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka's two millionth tourist in 2024 receives grand welcome on arrival at BIA

Sri Lanka's two millionth tourist in 2024 receives grand welcome on arrival at BIA

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

Sri Lanka marks 20th anniversary of devastating tsunami with two-minute silence for disaster victims

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

Hambantota Port sees modest increase in cruise ship arrivals in 2024 (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)

389 prison inmates receive pardons in view of Christmas (English)