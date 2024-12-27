Police Sergeant killed in road accident near Galoya checkpoint

A tipper truck that was being driven on the road collided with a police officer on duty after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The police officer was dragged forward with the tipper truck and had also collided against a lorry and a car, sustaining serious injuries.

Accordingly, the police officer has succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Habarana Hospital.

The fatal accident occurred last night (26) near the Galoya Police checkpoint on the Habarana-Trincomalee Road in the Habarana Police Division.

The accident took place while the police officers were on duty, conducting vehicle inspections at the checkpoint.

In addition to the deceased officer, another police officer, a woman who was in the car, and a 4-month-old baby were injured in the accident.

The driver of the lorry was admitted to Habarana Hospital and later transferred to Dambulla Hospital for further treatment.

The deceased officer, a 56-year-old Police Sergeant attached to the Habarana Police Station, was a resident of the Bathiyagama area in Kantale and was on duty at the Galoya police checkpoint.

The body is currently placed in the Polonnaruwa Hospital morgue for the post-mortem examination

The driver of the tipper truck involved in the accident has been arrested and Athimale Police are conducting further investigations.