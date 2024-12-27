India declares 7-day mourning for Manmohan Singh; Karnataka, Telangana announce holiday

The central government of India has declared a seven-day national mourning in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92.

During the seven-day mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across the country, and no official entertainment will take place. Indian missions and High Commissions abroad have also been instructed to lower the flag to half-mast as a mark of respect. The Cabinet is scheduled to convene at 11 am on Friday to pay homage to the former Prime Minister, widely regarded as the ‘architect of India’s economic reforms’.

7-day state mourning declared

State chief ministers expressed their condolences on the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a revered economist and a distinguished national leader, whose passing is a significant loss for the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh. The Karnataka government also announced a public holiday on Friday for schools, colleges, and offices as a mark of respect.



Similarly, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on Friday and announced a seven-day mourning period across the state to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister.

Congress cancels all official programmes

The Congress party announced on Thursday that, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister, all official events, including its Foundation Day celebrations, will be suspended for the next seven days. Furthermore, the party has called off its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally’ scheduled for Friday in Belgaum, Karnataka.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that all party activities will resume on January 3, 2025.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that Manmohan Singh’s last rites will take place in New Delhi on Saturday, with an official announcement to follow shortly. The central government confirmed that the funeral will be conducted with full state honour. Singh’s mortal remains were brought to his residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg late on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, his body will be placed for public viewing to allow people to pay their last respects.



--With agency inputs