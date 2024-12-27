Former MP Lalith Ellawala quits politics

December 27, 2024   03:39 pm

Former Member of Parliament Lalith Ellawala today (27) announced his decision to retire from politics.

He made this statement during a press conference held in Panadura, expressing his disappointment with the current state of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). 

Former MP Ellawala said, “What we expected is not within the SJB. Even though it is called the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’, there is no unity within it. It is a great dictatorial rule. Anyone who wants to work is not allowed to do so there.”

He also pointed out that, in the near future, the SJB would find itself in a chaotic and deteriorating state.

“Because of these reasons, I am resigning from all positions in the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, effective from today. I have decided to put an end to my political career from here on,” Ellawala said.

