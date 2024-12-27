Ranil pays last respects to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has paid his final respects to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi today (27).

He also expressed his condolences to the late Manmohan Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaur Kohli, during his visit.

After paying his respects, Wickremesinghe also engaged in a brief discussion with Indian Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, who was also present at Manmohan Singh’s residence in New Delhi.

Wickremesinghe, who is currently on a visit to India, participated in the funeral to honour and pay his last respects to the former Prime Minister of India.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Wickremesinghe recalled former Indian PM Manmohan Singh’s contributions following the latter’s demise. “I remember him the person who changed India and the region,” Wickremesinghe said, highlighting the Civil Nuclear Deal with the US and economic reforms during Singh’s tenure as Finance Minister.

“My message to his family: Thank you for what PM Manmohan Singh did,” he added.

Wickremesinghe, speaking to ANI about the passing of Manmohan Singh, said, “I have known him since 1992, I had discussions with him...he has been a good friend...he was a good leader, one of those who made modern India.”

The former Sri Lankan President is currently on a visit to India to attend the 7th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture.

The India Foundation is hosting the 7th Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on 27 at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

Wickremesinghe and former Indian Minister Shri Suresh Prabhu will deliver the keynote addresses this year.

Singh, the former Indian prime minister who governed the South Asian country for two terms and liberalised its economy in an earlier stint as finance minister, died on Thursday at the age of 92.

The economist-turned-politician who also served as the governor of the central bank was ailing and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.