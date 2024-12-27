Galle Forts old entrance temporarily closed

Galle Forts old entrance temporarily closed

December 27, 2024   09:10 pm

The Archaeology Department’s Southern Province regional office has announced that the old entrance to Galle Fort will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (28) until December 31.

This is due to a conservation project on the fort wall surrounding the ancient fort gate of Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage archaeological site.

Southern Provincial Archaeology Director Wasanthi Alahakoon explained that the decision was made to facilitate chemical conservation work in the area near the gates.

Accordingly, the department further stated that entry and exit to Galle Fort from tomorrow until December 31 will be through the new fort entrance.

 

