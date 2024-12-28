Colombos garbage surges during festive season

Colombos garbage surges during festive season

December 28, 2024   09:49 am

The Colombo Municipal Council says that there is an increase in the garbage disposed within the Colombo municipality during the festive season.

Colombo Municipal Commissioner Palitha Nanayakkara explained that the daily garbage collection, which usually amounts to 450 tonnes, is expected to rise to 500 tonnes by the end of the month.

He further stated that the festive season has caused a slight increase in waste generation, with the daily waste production in Colombo normally ranging between 420 and 450 tonnes.

“However, due to the large number of people arriving in Colombo by December 31, we predict that this amount could be around 500 tons,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Central Environmental Authority (CEA) Ajith Gunawardena stated that the large amounts of food being thrown away has led to an increase in the amount of biodegradable waste.

