Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue

December 28, 2024   11:10 am

The Cinnamon Development Department unveiled plans to increase Sri Lanka’s annual income from cinnamon exports to USD 500 million, doubling the current revenue of USD 250 million.  

Director General of the department, Janaka Lindara highlighted that Sri Lanka produces approximately 25,000 metric tons of cinnamon annually, exporting around 19,000 metric tons. Cinnamon is a key export crop for the nation, traditionally cultivated in areas like Galle, Matara, and Hambantota.  

To meet the new targets, the department plans to expand cinnamon cultivation to regions such as Kurunegala, Puttalam, and Mahaweli zones. These efforts aim to boost production and diversify the geographical base of cultivation, according to the department’s DG.

Furthermore, he added that a significant milestone in this initiative is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China, paving the way for cinnamon exports to begin in January 2025. 

Additionally, the department plans to strengthen its presence in the European Union and other international markets.  

While the majority of Sri Lanka’s cinnamon is currently exported as raw material, the department is emphasizing the production of value-added products to maximize foreign exchange earnings. 

Efforts are underway to support small and medium-scale cinnamon entrepreneurs with resources and incentives to encourage this shift, the department mentioned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist in 2024 (English)