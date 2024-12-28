Yoshitha Rajapaksa summoned to CID

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, for the recording of a statement regarding the ownership of a government-owned land in Kataragama.

Accordingly, he has been notified to appear before the CID on Friday (Jan. 03).

This development follows a two-and-a-half-hour statement recorded yesterday (Dec. 27) from Major Neville Wanniarachchi, the former personal security officer of Mahinda Rajapaksa, as part of the ongoing investigation.