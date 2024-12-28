Two including ex-provincial councillor remanded over Rs. 9 mln bribe

December 28, 2024   01:43 pm

The Hulftsdorp Additional Magistrate has ordered the two individuals including former member of Western Provincial Council Sulochana Gamage, who were arrested while accepting a bribe, to be remanded in custody until January 06, 2025.

The officers of the Bribery Commission arrested a businessman and the former Western Provincial Council member while accepting a bribe of Rs. 09 million from another businessman at Pita Kotte.

This arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Madiwela area of Kotte, the Bribery Commission said.

They had allegedly solicited the bribe on the promise of expediting compensation for a land of the complainant’s relative in Torington Avenue, which was acquired by the Urban Development Authority (UDA), according the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

