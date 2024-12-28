New appointments made to top positions of ITAK

The Ilankai Thamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has appointed former MP Mavai Senathirajah as the head of the party’s Central Committee.

Meanwhile, it was reported that C. V. K. Sivagnanam has been appointed as the Acting Leader of ITAK.

The decisions have been finalized during the ITAK’s Central Committee meeting held in Vavuniya today (28), according to MP Gnanamuththu Srineshan.

However, these appointments will reportedly be effective only until the next Central Committee meeting of the party, he said.