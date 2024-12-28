Gazette issued stipulating maximum prices for canned fish

Gazette issued stipulating maximum prices for canned fish

December 28, 2024   03:40 pm

A Gazette notification has been issued stipulating the maximum retail prices for canned fish.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification, issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has stated that no local manufacturer, packer, distributor or trader shall sell, expose or offer for display for sale the types of canned fish listed in the gazette above the stipulated maximum retail price.

The relevant maximum retail prices will be in effect from today (Dec. 28), according to the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The maximum retail prices of the types of canned fish are as below:

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

Govt committed to providing suitable environment for happy, quality life without discrimination - PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs to resume clearance of imported rice (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)

Police Dept's 2025 annual transfers delayed by 6 months (English)