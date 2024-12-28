Gazette issued stipulating maximum prices for canned fish

A Gazette notification has been issued stipulating the maximum retail prices for canned fish.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification, issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has stated that no local manufacturer, packer, distributor or trader shall sell, expose or offer for display for sale the types of canned fish listed in the gazette above the stipulated maximum retail price.

The relevant maximum retail prices will be in effect from today (Dec. 28), according to the Consumer Affairs Authority.

The maximum retail prices of the types of canned fish are as below: