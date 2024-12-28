Special police operation targeting reckless long-distance bus drivers

December 28, 2024   03:57 pm

Sri Lanka Police have implemented a special traffic operation during the festive season aimed at reducing traffic accidents across the island.

This operation primarily targets long-distance bus drivers who are violating traffic rules and driving in a reckless manner.

In addition, officers in civilian clothes have been deployed to monitor passenger buses and to travel on long-distance routes, Sri Lanka Police said.

Accordingly, measures have been taken to monitor traffic violations including reckless driving, driving while using mobile phones, overtaking vehicles at pedestrian crossings, and speeding.

Afterward, uniformed officers will stop the buses at different locations, inform the drivers of their violations, and take appropriate legal action, the police added.

