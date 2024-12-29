Five arrested in connection with three-wheeler thefts
December 29, 2024 08:36 am
The Colombo Central Divisional Crime Detective Bureau has arrested five individuals in connection with the theft of several three-wheelers.
Police said the arrested suspects, aged 31, 38, 51, and 54, are residents of Seeduwa, Orugodawatta, Colombo 10, and Colombo 14.
Based on a tip-off received by officers of the Colombo Central Divisional Crime Detective Bureau, a raid was carried out on December 27 in the Station Road area of the Grandpass Police Division.
Accordingly, a suspect was arrested with ‘Ice’ drugs (Crystal Methamphetamine) and following the interrogation of the relevant suspect, 9 stolen three-wheelers were recovered.
Subsequently, four other suspects, found with stolen three-wheelers, were arrested yesterday (28) in the Seeduwa, Maligawatta, Grandpass, and Wellampitiya police divisions.
These suspects were then presented to the Colombo Fort Police Station.
Investigations have revealed that the three-wheelers were stolen in the Fort, Kiribathgoda, Wattala and Borella police divisions.
Fort Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.