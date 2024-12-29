South African woman arrested with cocaine worth Rs. 142M at BIA

December 29, 2024   10:30 am

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have arrested a foreign national woman over an attempt to smuggle a stock of cocaine into the country.

The woman, who was holding a South African passport, has arrived at the BIA at around 1.50 a.m. today (29) onboard a Qatar Airways flight from Ghana.

The officers have apprehended 4,068 grams of cocaine which was in the possession of the 41-year-old woman.

The spokesman of Sri Lanka Customs said that the street value of the haul of drugs is estimated to be around Rs. 142 million.

