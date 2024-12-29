Sri Lanka Customs clears 75,000 MT of imported rice

Sri Lanka Customs clears 75,000 MT of imported rice

December 29, 2024   11:22 am

Sri Lanka Customs announced that 75,000 metric tons of imported rice have been and cleared for distribution as of this morning (29).  

It was reported that the imported quantity includes 32,000 metric tons of raw rice and 43,000 metric tons of Nadu rice.

This development follows the government’s decision to extend the rice importation period until January 10, 2025. As part of this initiative, rice clearance activities resumed on December 26, after which 72,000 metric tons of rice had already been processed by December 27.  

Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs, Seevali Arukgoda, stated that a special system has been implemented to expedite the release of imported rice. 

This process involves close collaboration between food inspectors and plant quarantine officers to ensure the swift and efficient clearance of shipments, he noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)