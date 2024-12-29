Sri Lanka Customs clears 75,000 MT of imported rice

Sri Lanka Customs announced that 75,000 metric tons of imported rice have been and cleared for distribution as of this morning (29).

It was reported that the imported quantity includes 32,000 metric tons of raw rice and 43,000 metric tons of Nadu rice.

This development follows the government’s decision to extend the rice importation period until January 10, 2025. As part of this initiative, rice clearance activities resumed on December 26, after which 72,000 metric tons of rice had already been processed by December 27.

Sri Lanka Customs Media Spokesperson and Additional Director General of Customs, Seevali Arukgoda, stated that a special system has been implemented to expedite the release of imported rice.

This process involves close collaboration between food inspectors and plant quarantine officers to ensure the swift and efficient clearance of shipments, he noted.