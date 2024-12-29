HRCSL urges President to facilitate access to Myanmar asylum seekers detained in Mullaitivu

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has formally called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to ensure unhindered access for its officials to inspect the welfare and detention conditions of 115 Myanmar asylum seekers currently held in Sri Lanka.

In a letter to the President, the HRCSL emphasized that among the asylum seekers are over 40 children, many of them infants, who arrived by sea off the coast of Mullaitivu a few days ago and rescued by Sri Lanka Navy.

The HRCSL further said that an inspection team from the HRCSL, including its Director of Research and Monitoring, attempted to visit the Mullaitivu detention site on December 26, 2024. However, access was denied by Air Force officials, citing instructions from the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration.

The letter noted that subsequent attempts to secure access through written and verbal communications with the Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Ministry of Public Security were also unsuccessful, with the department indicating that ministerial approval was required.

In its letter to the President, the HRCSL underscored its statutory mandate under the Human Rights Act, No. 21 of 1996, to monitor the welfare of all detained persons, including asylum seekers. The Commission emphasized its powers to inspect places of detention and to make recommendations for the improvement of detention conditions.

“The Commission’s authority extends to all individuals within Sri Lanka’s jurisdiction, irrespective of their citizenship. It is imperative that the HRCSL is granted immediate access to the Mullaitivu Air Force Base to fulfill its statutory duty to assess the living conditions and welfare of these asylum seekers, particularly the children among them,” the letter stated.

The HRCSL has urged the President to direct relevant institutions, including the Department of Immigration and Emigration and the Ministry of Public Security, to facilitate access for its officers to conduct a thorough investigation. The Commission highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights of vulnerable individuals, including children, as enshrined in both Sri Lankan law and international human rights obligations.