Death toll rises to 120 in South Korean plane crash

South Korean fire authorities say 120 people have died in an airplane crash at an airport in the country’s southwest. Government officials say the airplane was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members.

A South Korean low-cost carrier Jeju Air plane crashed at Muan International Airport shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The government officials say the passengers include 173 South Koreans and two Thais.

Footage aired on public broadcaster KBS shows a severely damaged aircraft bursting into flames and black smoke rising. The footage also shows firefighters trying to put out the fire and ambulances arriving at the scene.

Fire department officials earlier said they presume almost everyone aboard except two who were rescued have perished.

They also say the aircraft’s landing gear didn’t work properly and the pilots tried to make a belly landing. They say a bird strike could have caused the accident.

Source: NHK World

--Agencies