S. Korea funds Rs. 2.4 Bn project to boost tourism in Sigiriya

S. Korea funds Rs. 2.4 Bn project to boost tourism in Sigiriya

December 29, 2024   12:59 pm

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has proposed a special initiative to enhance conservation efforts at Sigiriya, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and boost its tourism attraction.

Proposed under the supervision of Sri Lanka’s Central Cultural Fund and with the full approval of the Department of Archaeology, this project includes several initiatives, such as upgrading the access road to Sigiriya Lion Rock, constructing an alternative access route, and developing facilities such as the Sigiriya Museum, restaurant, and ticket counter.

The total cost of this project is estimated at Rs. 2.4 billion.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) be signed between the Central Cultural Fund and KOICA, as directed by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs for the purpose.

A meeting regarding the project was held on December 27 at the Ministry, chaired Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi. 

KOICA was represented by its Country Director, Yongjin Kim, Deputy Country Director Yong Wan Kim, as well as Ministry Secretary A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu, Director General of the Central Cultural Fund Dr.  Nilan Cooray, and other distinguished guests.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

Sri Lanka plans to double cinnamon export revenue (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

India mourns ex-PM Manmohan Singh with full state funeral (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

Govt will ensure no one is left behind in country's education system - PM Harini (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Final rites of legendary Sri Lankan singer Priya Suriyasena (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)

Former Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith joins the 'Sarvajana Balaya' alliance (English)