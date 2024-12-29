S. Korea funds Rs. 2.4 Bn project to boost tourism in Sigiriya

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has proposed a special initiative to enhance conservation efforts at Sigiriya, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and boost its tourism attraction.

Proposed under the supervision of Sri Lanka’s Central Cultural Fund and with the full approval of the Department of Archaeology, this project includes several initiatives, such as upgrading the access road to Sigiriya Lion Rock, constructing an alternative access route, and developing facilities such as the Sigiriya Museum, restaurant, and ticket counter.

The total cost of this project is estimated at Rs. 2.4 billion.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) be signed between the Central Cultural Fund and KOICA, as directed by the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs for the purpose.

A meeting regarding the project was held on December 27 at the Ministry, chaired Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Prof. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi.

KOICA was represented by its Country Director, Yongjin Kim, Deputy Country Director Yong Wan Kim, as well as Ministry Secretary A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu, Director General of the Central Cultural Fund Dr. Nilan Cooray, and other distinguished guests.