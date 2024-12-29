Vegetable prices surge across the country

Vegetable prices surge across the country

December 29, 2024   02:38 pm

The prices of vegetables have risen sharply in several economic centers this week compared to the previous week, causing concerns among consumers and traders alike.  

At the Dambulla Economic Center today (29), the wholesale price of key vegetables has seen a notable hike with a kilogram of beans is being sold for Rs. 350– Rs. 400, while the price of a kilogram of green chilies has soared to Rs. 800 – Rs. 900.  

Other vegetables such as carrots, leeks, tomatoes, and a variety of others have also experienced relative price increases.  

Retailers in local markets confirm that prices of both upcountry and lowland vegetables have surged significantly. They state that the price of a kilogram of pumpkin, previously Rs. 160, now ranges between Rs. 300 – Rs. 400.  

The retail price of most vegetables currently fluctuates between Rs. 500 – Rs. 800 per kilogram. Furthermore, specific items like green chilies are being sold for Rs. 1,400 per kilogram, black chilies for Rs. 1,500, and tomatoes for Rs. 600 – Rs. 800 per kilogram.  

Historically, vegetable prices tend to rise following the Christmas season. However, traders are optimistic that prices may stabilize and decrease in the first few weeks of the New Year as the supply of vegetables improves.

