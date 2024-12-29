Sri Lanka extends condolences to South Korea over deadly plane crash

The Government of Sri Lanka has conveyed its heartfelt condolences to South Korea following the tragic crash of Jeju Air flight 7C 2216 at Muan Airport on December 29, killing over 160 passengers.

Issuing an official statement, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries caused by the incident.

“The Government of Sri Lanka conveys heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. May they find fortitude to overcome this loss,” the statement read.

The Ministry also expressed hope for the swift recovery of those injured in the crash, stating, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with those injured for a full and speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, the foreign media reported quoting fire authorities that among the 181 people aboard the Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, all but two are presumed dead after the aircraft crashed during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning.

Rescue teams continue to search the wreckage where more bodies remain inside the fuselage. Two survivors, one passenger and one crew member, were pulled from the tail section and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The Boeing 737-800 attempted a belly landing at around 9.03 a.m. local time after its landing gear reportedly failed to deploy.

Witnesses reported hearing loud “bang” noises before the aircraft struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking into two pieces and bursting into flames. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage that appears to show a bird strike incident as the plane was descending. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

If the death toll is confirmed, this would be South Korea’s worst domestic civil aviation disaster and marks the first major casualty incident involving a low-cost carrier in the country’s history, reports the JoongAng Ilbo.

Previous major accidents on Korean soil include the 1993 Asiana Airlines crash in Mokpo that killed 68 people, and a 2002 Air China crash near Gimhae Airport that killed 129 of 166 passengers, according to foreign media reports.