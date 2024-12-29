General Shavendra Silva to retire

General Shavendra Silva is slated to retire as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and from active service of the Sri Lanka Army with effect from 01 January 2025.

General Shavendra Silva was appointed as the 8th Chief of Defence Staff of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka effective from 01 June 2022.

General Silva has completed over 40 years of unblemished, distinguished, and victorious service in the Sri Lanka Army and served as the Acting Chief of Defence Staff and 23rd Commander of the Sri Lanka Army; the four-star General to command the Sri Lanka Army, prior to taking up the office as the Chief of Defence Staff.

He has had an illustrious career from the rank of Second Lieutenant to General and steadily elevated in the chain of command, covering all the salient appointments in the domains of staff, instructional, command, and diplomatic.

Key appointments he held during his career included Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, Colonel of the Regiment for Gajaba Regiment and the two elite regiments of the Sri Lanka Army; Special Forces Regiment and Commando Regiment, Adjutant General and Director General Operations of the Army Headquarters.

General Shavendra Silva is a battle-hardened Infantry Officer known for his leadership in commanding the Air Mobile Brigade and possessing a legacy as the most successful Divisional Commander by commanding the victorious 58 Division along with the Commando Brigade which recorded the highest number of successful achievements during the Wanni Humanitarian Operation which culminated the three-decade civil war and brought peace to Sri Lanka in year 2009.

In the aftermath of the war in 2009, he reached a landmark achievement in history and was fortunate to be the youngest ever to be promoted to the rank of Major General in the Sri Lanka Army. Subsequently, he commanded the 53 Division, also known as the country’s Reserve Strike Force (RSF).

General Shavendra Silva claims the pride of receiving the highest number of gallantry awards that are conferred to the military personnel in the Armed Forces history for the valour and bravery displayed in the face of the enemy.

For his bravery in the battlefield, he was awarded the gallantry medals of Weera Wickrama Vibushanaya (WWV), Rana Wickrama Padakkama (RWP), and Rana Soora Padakkama (RSP), making him be the first and the only officer in the rank of Second Lieutenant or equivalent from the Sri Lankan tri-services to receive three different types of gallantry medals at a single awarding.

He has also been conferred with Vishishta Seva Vibhushanaya (VSV) and Uththama Seva Padakkama (USP) for his distinguished service and unblemished military career records in the Army.