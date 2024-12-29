Colombo Archdiocese calls for probe into activist Namal Kumara

The Archdiocese of Colombo requests for a probe into a recent complaint filed by social activist Namal Kumara regarding a voice recording circulating on social media that defames the reputation of the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Speaking to the media today (29), the Media Director of the Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha said that activist Namal Kumara is an abettor of the Easter Sunday massacres and asserts that Kumara is plotting another scene at the request of a certain third party.

On December 24, activist Namal Kumara filed a complaint with the President’s Secretariat and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), claiming that an audio tape was being circulated in social media which defames the reputation of Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

Commenting on this regard, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha stated: “On behalf of the entire catholic community, I strongly condemn this complaint filed against the cardinal by activist Namal Kumara. This audio tape which was being circulated on social media is believed to be of former MP Ranjan Ramanayake.”

“We think that this was a deliberate attempt to defame the Cardinal’s reputation, either by Namal Kumara’s intent or at the request of a third party. Former Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division DIG Nalaka De Silva, who was investigating on Zaharan’s activities, was abruptly imprisoned on some absurd charge.”

“This led to the deadly bomb attacks on Easter Sunday. Thereby, it is evident that Nalaka Silva was detained in order to execute this Easter Sunday bombings across areas in the island. Namal Kumara is the main leader of this mission”, he added.

“Taking all these into account, it is clear that Namal Kumara is abetting someone to plot another scene. We consider these as some doings of the Rajapaksa family.”

“Therefore, we request the Inspector General of Police to initiate an investigation and serve justice as these allegations raised by Namal Kumara have damaged the reputation of His Eminence Cardinal Ranjith”, Rev. Fr. Jude Krishantha expressed further.