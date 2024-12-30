Maj. Gen. Lasantha Rodrigo tipped to be appointed 25th Army Commander

December 30, 2024   08:49 am

Major General Lasantha Rodrigo is poised to take over as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, following the retirement the incumbent Army Chief, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage.

Government sources confirmed that the official announcement of Major General Rodrigo’s appointment is expected later today (30).

A seasoned military officer, Major General Rodrigo previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating a distinguished career in leadership and service.

He also previously served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.

The current Army Commander, Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage, who is currently serving his second extension of service as Army Commander, will step down as part of this transition.

