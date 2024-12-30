Number of school days in 2025 reduced

Number of school days in 2025 reduced

December 30, 2024   09:07 am

The Ministry of Education has announced a reduction in the number of school days for 2025, lowering the annual total from 210 to 181 days. 

This decision comes in the wake of numerous public holidays and delays in the commencement of the first school term. The revised schedule applies to government schools, government-approved private schools, and Pirivenas.  

To accommodate the academic calendar, schools will open on January 2, 2025, for the final three weeks of the third term of the 2024 academic year, concluding on January 24. The new school year will officially commence on January 27, 2025.  

According to the Ministry, the 2025 calendar includes 26 public holidays, with 22 of them falling on weekdays. The high number of weekday holidays significantly reduces the number of days available for regular school sessions, making it impractical to adhere to the original 210-day schedule.  

