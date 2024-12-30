Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue in South Korea

Another Jeju Air jet experienced landing-gear issue in South Korea

December 30, 2024   09:30 am

A Jeju Air passenger jet that departed Gimpo Airport in Seoul for Jeju on Monday experienced an unidentified landing-gear issue after takeoff and returned to Gimpo where it landed safely, Yonhap news reported, citing unnamed sources.

Jeju Air flight 7C101 with 161 passengers on board departed Gimpo International Airport at 6.37am for Jeju Island and the plane returned to the airport at 7.25am due to the mechanical defect caused by the landing gear, the industry sources told Yonhap.

The budget airline used a Boeing 737-800 on the route and it is the same model involved in the disaster on Sunday that killed 179 people.

Source: Bangkok Post

--Agencies

