Bids called for expansion of Jaffna and Katunayake international airports

December 30, 2024   09:41 am

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation has announced two major infrastructure development projects aimed at enhancing Sri Lanka’s aviation sector.

The proposals are invited for a feasibility study on the augmentation of Jaffna International Airport (JIA) at Palaly. Reputed airport consultancy firms meeting specific criteria can submit proposals. A pre-proposal conference and site visit are scheduled for January 8, 2025, at JIA. Proposals must be submitted by 2.00 p.m. on January 29, 2025.

Separately, bids are open for the completion of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) Development Project Phase II Stage 2, Package A1. This includes constructing the main terminal building, piers, and associated infrastructure. The project, initially halted in 2022 due to economic challenges, aims to utilize previously procured materials. Bidders must submit bids by 2:00 PM on March 18, 2025.

