Govt. to launch Clean Sri Lanka program on Jan. 1

The government is set to launch the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative on January 1, 2025.

The program will commence under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

A Presidential Task Force has recently been established to oversee the implementation of this initiative.

The Task Force consists of 18 members, including the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the Acting Inspector General of Police, and the Commanders of the three armed forces.

This Task Force is entrusted with the responsibility of planning, guiding, executing, monitoring progress, and ensuring the completion of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program within the specified timeline.