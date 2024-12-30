Govt. to launch Clean Sri Lanka program on Jan. 1

Govt. to launch Clean Sri Lanka program on Jan. 1

December 30, 2024   10:26 am

The government is set to launch the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative on January 1, 2025.

The program will commence under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

A Presidential Task Force has recently been established to oversee the implementation of this initiative.

The Task Force consists of 18 members, including the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, the Acting Inspector General of Police, and the Commanders of the three armed forces.

This Task Force is entrusted with the responsibility of planning, guiding, executing, monitoring progress, and ensuring the completion of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program within the specified timeline.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120