Three suspects arrested in Mawanella with intoxicating pills

December 30, 2024   10:32 am

Three suspects have been arrested in the Mawanella area for the possession of intoxicating pills.

Acting on a tip-off received by the Mawanella Police, the suspects were apprehended near the Heendeniya Cemetery in Mawanella, the police said.

A total of 8,100 intoxicating pills, along with a van used by the suspects and a motorcycle, have been taken into police custody.

One of the suspects was arrested while selling the intoxicating pills, which had been brought from Colombo in a van, to two other individuals who had arrived on a motorcycle in the area, according to police.

The suspects, aged 22, 24, and 25, are residents of the Mawanella area. 

Mawanella Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

