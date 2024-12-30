President Dissanayake offers condolences after Jimmy Carters death

President Dissanayake offers condolences after Jimmy Carters death

December 30, 2024   11:14 am

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Dissanayake said former U.S. President Carter’s extraordinary life was marked by an unwavering commitment to peace, human rights and humanitarian  affairs in recognition of which he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

“May his legacy live on as a beacon of hope to build a better world for all”, he added.

Jimmy Carter, the earnest Georgia peanut farmer who as U.S. president struggled with a bad economy and the Iran hostage crisis but brokered peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday.

Carter lived longer than any U.S. president and, after leaving the White House, earned a reputation as a committed humanitarian. 

He was widely seen as a better former president than he was a president - a status he readily acknowledged.

