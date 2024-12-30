Five from same family injured in road accident at Maskeliya

Five from same family injured in road accident at Maskeliya

December 30, 2024   04:32 pm

Five persons have been injured and hospitalised after a small pickup truck veered off the road and toppled in the Maskeliya Brownlow Estate area on the Maskeliya - Nallathanniya main road.

A group of relatives from the same family were travelling in this vehicle, with a total of seven people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. 

The incident had occurred while they were en route to Godakawela today (30) after a pilgrimage to the ‘Sri Pada’ yesterday.

Out of the seven people in the vehicle, five had sustained injuries and were admitted to the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital, and were later transferred to the Dickoya District Base Hospital on account of the seriousness of their injuries, Ada Derana reporter said.

The driver and a young child traveling in the pickup truck have sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Police stated that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and that the vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the accident.

Maskeliya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

Donate your Star Points to save 'Little Hearts'

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

No cultivation will be permitted in elephant corridors - Housing Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

Sri Lanka human rights body decries denial of access to detained Rohingya refugees (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

CBSL Circular on 'Parate' law suspension faces backlash from MSME Chamber (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

Sri Lanka Customs clear 75,000 MT of imported rice (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120

Passenger plane crashes at South Korean airport with death toll exceeding 120