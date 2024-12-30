Five from same family injured in road accident at Maskeliya

Five persons have been injured and hospitalised after a small pickup truck veered off the road and toppled in the Maskeliya Brownlow Estate area on the Maskeliya - Nallathanniya main road.

A group of relatives from the same family were travelling in this vehicle, with a total of seven people in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The incident had occurred while they were en route to Godakawela today (30) after a pilgrimage to the ‘Sri Pada’ yesterday.

Out of the seven people in the vehicle, five had sustained injuries and were admitted to the Maskeliya Divisional Hospital, and were later transferred to the Dickoya District Base Hospital on account of the seriousness of their injuries, Ada Derana reporter said.

The driver and a young child traveling in the pickup truck have sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Police stated that the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and that the vehicle was severely damaged as a result of the accident.

Maskeliya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.