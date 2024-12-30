Colombo Chief Magistrate requests to transfer bribery case against brother to another court

Colombo Chief Magistrate requests to transfer bribery case against brother to another court

December 30, 2024   05:12 pm

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage has requested the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) to transfer to another court the hearings of the case filed by the Bribery Commission against two individuals including former Western Provincial Councilor Salochana Gamage for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 9 million.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate has reportedly emphasized that his court is unable to proceed with the hearings of the said bribery case as Salochana Gamage, one of the defendants, is his brother and thereby poses a conflict of interest. 

Accordingly, he has requested the Judicial Services Commission in writing to appoint another suitable magistrate to proceed with the hearings related to the case.

On Saturday (28), the Colombo Additional Magistrate ordered the two accused including former member of Western Provincial Council Salochana Gamage, who were arrested while accepting a bribe, to be remanded in custody until January 06, 2025.

The officers of the Bribery Commission arrested a businessman and the former Western Provincial Council member allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs. 09 million from another businessman at Pita Kotte on the promise of expediting compensation for a land of the complainant’s relative in Torrington Avenue, which was acquired by the Urban Development Authority (UDA).

