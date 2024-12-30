Sri Lanka Police announced that a special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo for New Year’s Eve as a large number of people and vehicles are expected to arrive at the Galle Face Green premises tomorrow (December 31) to celebrate the dawn of 2025.

Accordingly, the special traffic plan will be implemented to reduce the severe traffic congestion expected in Colombo city including in areas such as Pettah, Fort, Kompanna Vidiya, Maradana, Kollupitiya, Bambalapitiya and Cinnamon Garden police areas.

Sri Lanka Police further said that vehicles will not be allowed to be parked in the parking areas located on Galle Central Road while all vehicles will be directed to the following free parking areas and private parking lots:

Special Traffic Plan in Colombo for New Years Eve by Adaderana Online on Scribd