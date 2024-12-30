Govt. to celebrate 77th Independence Day at minimal cost

December 30, 2024   06:27 pm

The government has decided to celebrate the 77th National Independence Day at the Independence Square in Colombo, at a minimal cost.

The Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, Dr. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, emphasized that the event should be marked with pride and grandeur to reflect the nation’s dignity.

However, he added that since the country’s economy is in a state of collapse, attention should be paid to celebrating the 77th National Independence Day at a minimal cost.

Speaking at the first organizing committee meeting for the 77th National Independence Day celebrations, held today (30) at the Auditorium of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Minister highlighted that last year’s event cost Rs. 107 million, and this year’s celebrations should aim to reduce expenses as much as possible.

Speaking further on this matter, the Minister also mentioned that they expect to allow the public to watch the celebrations.

