President instructs to curb drug trafficking and underworld activities in prisons

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake directed officials to take immediate measures to suppress drug trafficking and underworld activities that are carried out within the prison system.

These instructions were issued during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (30), according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

The President emphasized the need to expedite legal proceedings related to inmates involved in drug and underworld-related activities.

He also proposed adopting online methods to streamline the judicial process and highlighted the importance of enhancing infrastructure to address challenges associated with such digital systems.

Allegations of certain officials’ involvement in irregular activities within prisons were also addressed during the meeting. The President instructed that disciplinary actions be supplemented with appropriate legal measures against any officials found to be involved, the PMD said.

The discussion also focused on vacancies in the Government Analyst’s Department, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to fill these positions promptly.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara, Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration Ayesha Jinasena, the Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, and other officials.

--PMD