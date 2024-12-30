Sri Lanka bans featuring children under 12 in ads for food

December 30, 2024   09:05 pm

A Gazette notification has been issued by the Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa prohibiting the featuring of children under the age of 12 years in advertising of food items with effect from January 01, 2025.

The regulations have been made by the Minister of Health and Mass Media, in consultation with the Food Advisory Committee under Section 32 of the Food Act, No. 26 of 1980.

Accordingly, the Food (Labelling and Advertising) Regulations 2022, published in Gazette Extraordinary, No. 2319/40 of February 14, 2023, as amended by Gazette Extraordinary, No. 2364/24 of 27th December, 2023 has been further amended.

 

 

