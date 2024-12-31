Constitutional Council to convene at Parliament today

The Constitutional Council (CC) is scheduled to meet at 11.00 a.m. today (31) at the Parliament complex, chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

This will be the second meeting of the Constitutional Council since the new Parliament was elected.

During the session, the council is expected to review the proposals it has received.

It is also reported that the Constitutional Council has not yet approved the appointment of Acting IGP Priyantha Weerasooriya, and this matter will be addressed in today’s meeting.