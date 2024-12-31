Government to launch Clean Sri Lanka program tomorrow

December 31, 2024   09:11 am

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has informed that an official ceremony should be held at all government institutions tomorrow (01), marking the beginning of the New Year.

In this regard, it has been reported that the Secretary of the Ministry, S. Alokabandara, has issued a circular informing the Secretaries of Ministries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Heads of State Corporations and statutory bodies in this regard.

The circular states that the New Year’s work should commence with the launch of the “Clean Sri Lanka” national program.

The ceremonial launch of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the Presidential Secretariat with the participation of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake jointly implemented by both the public and private sector sectors.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has informed that the heads of all government institutions should commence their official duties at the same time as the launch at the Presidential Secretariat, with the entire public service workforce participating.

Arrangements have been made to broadcast the national launch of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program on all state-owned and private TV channels, while the staff of all government institutions are to be provided the facilities to watch it.

Additionally, the Ministry has emphasized that all public servants should join the live broadcast to take part in reading the “Clean Sri Lanka” pledge.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government has further informed through its circular that all government employees should join live to read the  “Clean Sri Lanka” pledge.

