Special announcement on reserved train tickets and refunds

The Department of Railways has issued a special announcement regarding reserved train seat tickets and refunds.

The notice states that it is mandatory for passengers to provide their National Identity Card number or passport number when booking train seats.

Additionally, it also states that arrangements have been made to check and confirm the National Identity Card number or passport number as mentioned in the ticket when entering the railway station and when checking the tickets inside the train.

The announcement also states that from January 01, passengers requesting a refunds for reserved seats will be required to submit a copy of their National Identity Card or passport at the railway station to confirm their identity as the ticket holder.