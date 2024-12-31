Govt. urged to reduce VAT on salmon

December 31, 2024   10:22 am

The Canned Fish Manufacturers’ Association of Sri Lanka (CFMASL) has requested the government to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) imposed on salmon.

CFMASL President Shiran Fernando stated that although imposing a controlled price for salmon is not a problem, the government should take immediate steps to reduce the VAT imposed on them.

Fernando further said that if the VAT is not reduced, the country’s fishermen are likely to suffer the consequences.

In response, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman, Hemantha Samarakoon noted that the controlled price for canned fish was implemented after an agreement was reached with all relevant parties.

