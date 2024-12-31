New Sri Lanka Army Commander assumes duties

Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo has officially assumed duties as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army at the Army Headquarters, a short while ago.

The official appointment letter of the new Army Commander was presented to him on Monday (30) by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Accordingly, Major General Lasantha Rodrigo takes over as the 25th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, following the retirement of Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage from active service today (31).

A seasoned military officer, Major General Rodrigo previously served as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, demonstrating a distinguished career in leadership and service.

He also previously served as the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College.